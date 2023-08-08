Diana Taurasi leads the Phoenix Mercury (7-20) into a home matchup with the Washington Mystics (13-14) at Footprint Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Phoenix enters this matchup after a 97-91 defeat versus Seattle. The Mercury's leading scorer was Taurasi, who wound up with 28 points. Washington lost to Los Angeles 91-83 in their last game. Tianna Hawkins (23 PTS, 69.2 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) ended the game as Washington's top scorer.

Mercury vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mercury (-140 to win)

Mercury (-140 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+115 to win)

Mystics (+115 to win) What's the spread?: Mercury (-2.5)

Mercury (-2.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, NBCS-DC, and Monumental

Mercury Season Stats

The Mercury have struggled to produce points this season, ranking worst in the league with 77.1 points per game. They've fared better defensively, ranking eighth by allowing 83.9 points per contest.

Phoenix has struggled to grab rebounds this season, ranking worst in the league with 30.8 boards per game. It ranks fifth by allowing 34.3 boards per contest.

The Mercury are putting up 19.6 assists per game, which ranks them sixth in the WNBA in 2023.

Phoenix has been struggling in terms of turnovers this season, ranking worst in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.6) and third-worst in forced turnovers per game (12.6).

This year, the Mercury are sinking 7.1 treys per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 32.8% (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

Phoenix ranks fifth in the WNBA with 7.4 three-pointers allowed per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks eighth with a 34.5% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Mercury Home/Away Splits

The Mercury have been better offensively at home, where they score 79.6 points per game, compared to road games, where they put up 74.8 per game. Defensively, they are much better at home, where they allow 79.3 points per game, versus road games, where they allow opponents to score 88.1 per game.

When playing at home, Phoenix averages 2.2 more rebounds per game than on the road (31.9 at home, 29.7 on the road), while it lets its opponents pull down 2.4 fewer boards in home games than in road games (33.0 at home, 35.4 on the road).

The Mercury average 20.3 assists per home contest, 1.4 more than their road game average in 2023 (18.9). During the 2023 WNBA campaign, Phoenix is committing more turnovers in home games (15.7 per game) than away (15.6), and is forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.3 per game) compared to on the road (12.9).

In 2023 the Mercury average 7.2 made three-pointers at home and 7.1 away, shooting 33.1% from deep at home compared to 32.5% away.

Phoenix allows 1.9 fewer three-pointers when playing at home (6.4 per game) than on the road (8.3). It also concedes a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (32.7% in home games compared to 36.0% on the road).

Mercury Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mercury have won 33.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (2-4).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, the Mercury have a 1-3 record (winning just 25% of their games).

Against the spread, Phoenix is 9-17-0 this season.

Phoenix has won once ATS (1-3) as a 2.5-point favorite or more this year.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mercury's implied win probability is 58.3%.

