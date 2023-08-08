Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on August 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .242 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 walks.

Profar has gotten a hit in 62 of 96 games this season (64.6%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (25.0%).

He has hit a home run in six games this year (6.3%), homering in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven home a run in 25 games this season (26.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (40 of 96), with two or more runs six times (6.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 46 .281 AVG .202 .364 OBP .283 .432 SLG .303 21 XBH 11 3 HR 4 21 RBI 16 32/22 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings