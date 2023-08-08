Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Wade Miley and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 24 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 16 walks while batting .253.
- In 69.5% of his 105 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 105), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (42.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|.276
|AVG
|.230
|.317
|OBP
|.254
|.444
|SLG
|.387
|20
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|23
|51/9
|K/BB
|62/7
|2
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 144 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Brewers are sending Miley (6-2) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 36-year-old has put together a 3.01 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
