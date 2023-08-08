Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:31 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Alan Trejo (.346 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Wade Miley. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Cardinals.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Wade Miley
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has 10 doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .248.
- Trejo has had a hit in 26 of 52 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (13.5%).
- He has homered in one of 52 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this year (26.9%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 21.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.224
|AVG
|.268
|.243
|OBP
|.310
|.328
|SLG
|.341
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|14/2
|K/BB
|24/5
|1
|SB
|3
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (144 total, 1.3 per game).
- Miley (6-2 with a 3.01 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 15th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed four innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 3.01 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
