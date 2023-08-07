Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Brewers have -250 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +195. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -250 +195 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 40 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has been at least a +195 moneyline underdog 13 times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 46 of its 110 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 13-9-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 19-37 19-26 25-41 27-48 17-19

