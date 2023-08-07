On Monday, Nolan Jones (.303 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jones is batting .275 with 10 doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Jones has picked up a hit in 32 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Jones has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Home Away 25 GP 28 .250 AVG .296 .337 OBP .384 .452 SLG .500 7 XBH 12 5 HR 4 11 RBI 14 25/11 K/BB 42/13 5 SB 2

