Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) and Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (43-67) will clash in the series rubber match on Sunday, August 6 at Busch Stadium. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET.

The Rockies are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-200). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Zack Thompson - STL (2-3, 4.76 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (8-8, 5.68 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 24 out of the 55 games, or 43.6%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Cardinals have a record of 3-2 (60%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 39, or 41.1%, of the 95 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 11 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

