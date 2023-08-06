Austin Gomber gets the nod for the Colorado Rockies on Sunday at Busch Stadium against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 108 home runs.

Fueled by 333 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 12th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 478 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Rockies rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.52 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.522 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Gomber (8-8) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the San Diego Padres.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres L 8-5 Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres L 11-1 Home Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 8/4/2023 Cardinals W 9-4 Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals L 6-2 Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Emmet Sheehan 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn

