Following the first round of the Wyndham Championship, Martin Laird is currently seventh with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Martin Laird at the Wyndham Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Martin Laird Insights

Laird has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score four times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Laird has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five appearances, Laird has finished in the top five once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Laird has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 38 -8 275 0 12 1 1 $1.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Laird's previous eight appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 46th.

Laird has five made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

The most recent time Laird played this event was in 2022, and he finished 47th.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards, 112 yards shorter than the 7,131-yard par 70 for this week's tournament.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Laird has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,309 yards, 178 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Laird's Last Time Out

Laird shot poorly on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, with an average of par to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.84 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was good enough to land him in the 91st percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Laird was better than 94% of the competitors at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.17 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Laird carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Laird recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.4).

Laird carded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

At that last tournament, Laird carded a bogey or worse on one of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Laird ended the 3M Open carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the 3M Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Laird finished without one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Laird Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Laird's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.