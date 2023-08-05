Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:25 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After batting .216 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Steven Matz) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .214 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.
- In 45.0% of his 40 games this season, Montero has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has homered in three games this season (7.5%), leaving the park in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.0% of his games this season, Montero has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0%.
- In 12 games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.270
|AVG
|.162
|.304
|OBP
|.186
|.349
|SLG
|.353
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|32/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.0 per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 2-7 with a 4.06 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
