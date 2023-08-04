Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to get the better of Chris Flexen, the Colorado Rockies' starting pitcher, on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +140 moneyline odds. The total is 9.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -165 +140 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-5.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those matchups had a runline set by bookmakers).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (40.9%) in those games.

Colorado has a record of 19-39, a 32.8% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 45 of its 107 chances.

In 22 games with a line this season, the Rockies have a mark of 13-9-0 against the spread.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 17-36 18-26 24-40 26-48 16-18

