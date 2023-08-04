Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) and Colorado Rockies (42-66) going head-to-head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET on August 4.

The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (3-5) for the Cardinals and Chris Flexen (0-5) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 7, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (40.9%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win 15 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 38.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Colorado scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (467 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.52) in the majors this season.

