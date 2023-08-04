Rockies vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 4
Friday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) and Colorado Rockies (42-66) going head-to-head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET on August 4.
The probable starters are Adam Wainwright (3-5) for the Cardinals and Chris Flexen (0-5) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 7, Rockies 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Cardinals vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Rockies Player Props
|Cardinals vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (two of those contests had spread set by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (40.9%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has come away with a win 15 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 38.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (467 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.52) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Chris Flexen vs Paul Blackburn
|July 30
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Ty Blach vs Luis Medina
|July 31
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Seth Lugo
|August 1
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Peter Lambert vs Pedro Avila
|August 2
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Nick Martínez
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Ty Blach vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Jack Flaherty
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.