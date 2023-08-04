After batting .222 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mike Toglia and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: BSMW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia is hitting .197 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

In 12 of 22 games this season (54.5%), Toglia has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 22 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (27.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In 10 of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 8 .200 AVG .192 .265 OBP .250 .267 SLG .385 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 16/4 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings