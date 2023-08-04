Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Elehuris Montero (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Adam Wainwright. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while batting .206.
- In 43.6% of his games this year (17 of 39), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In 7.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has driven in a run in 13 games this year (33.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.3%).
- He has scored in 11 of 39 games (28.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|19
|.270
|AVG
|.143
|.304
|OBP
|.169
|.349
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|9
|22/4
|K/BB
|31/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- The Cardinals give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Wainwright (3-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.18, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are hitting .349 against him.
