The injury report for the Phoenix Mercury (6-19) heading into their matchup with the Atlanta Dream (14-12) currently features two players on it. The matchup starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 3 from Footprint Center.

The Mercury dropped their last matchup 72-71 against the Fever on Tuesday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brittney Griner Out Mental Health 18.2 6.7 2 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.9 2.3 3

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO

Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury Player Leaders

Diana Taurasi is posting 16.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, making 41.4% of her shots from the floor and 33.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest (fifth in league).

Michaela Onyenwere is averaging 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, making 42.7% of her shots from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.

Sug Sutton leads the Mercury in assists (4.6 per game), and posts 8.2 points and 2.5 rebounds. She also averages 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Moriah Jefferson gives the Mercury 8.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. She also delivers 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Mercury vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -7.5 162.5

