On Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Mercury (6-19) will try to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Atlanta Dream (14-12), airing at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Dream matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mercury vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO

Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSSO Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Mercury vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on several sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Mercury are 8-16-0 ATS this year.

Atlanta has covered the spread twice when favored by 7.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in eight opportunities).

A total of 12 out of the Dream's 25 games this season have gone over the point total.

The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over 10 out of 24 times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.