The San Diego Padres (53-55) and Colorado Rockies (42-65) play on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET at Coors Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Joe Musgrove (10-3) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-11) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (10-3, 3.05 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-11, 4.79 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Freeland

Freeland gets the start for the Rockies, his 21st of the season. He is 4-11 with a 4.79 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.79, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.

Freeland has collected eight quality starts this year.

Freeland enters this game with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In four of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Kyle Freeland vs. Padres

He will face off against a Padres offense that ranks 22nd in the league with 853 total hits (on a .238 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .411 (14th in the league) with 137 total home runs (ninth in MLB play).

Freeland has thrown 11 innings, giving up one earned run on nine hits while striking out six against the Padres this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

Musgrove (10-3) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed four hits in six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.05 and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .247 in 17 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his 10th consecutive quality start.

Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the 16th start in a row.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.