A pair of hot hitters, Juan Soto and Ryan McMahon, will be on display when the San Diego Padres face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds. San Diego is the run-line favorite (-2.5). An 11.5-run total is listed in the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rockies gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -225 +180 11.5 -110 -110 -2.5 +105 -125

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Rockies and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Read More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 38, or 41.3%, of the 92 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has won two of its 17 games, or 11.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 45 of 106 chances this season.

The Rockies are 13-8-0 against the spread in their 21 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-29 17-36 18-25 24-40 26-47 16-18

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.