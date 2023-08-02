Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mike Toglia -- batting .194 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on August 2 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .194 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- In 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), Toglia has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this year (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (47.6%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|.195
|AVG
|.192
|.267
|OBP
|.250
|.268
|SLG
|.385
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|14/4
|K/BB
|10/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.72 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Musgrove makes the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
