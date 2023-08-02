Elehuris Montero -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on August 2 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .211.

Montero has had a hit in 17 of 38 games this year (44.7%), including multiple hits seven times (18.4%).

He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has an RBI in 12 of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.

In 11 games this year (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .283 AVG .143 .308 OBP .169 .367 SLG .333 5 XBH 5 0 HR 3 7 RBI 9 20/3 K/BB 31/1 0 SB 0

