Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:23 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Brendan Rodgers (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Padres.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Rodgers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate (2022)
- Rodgers had a .408 slugging percentage while batting .266.
- Among the qualifying batters last season, he ranked 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 64th and he was 80th in slugging.
- In 90 of 136 games last season (66.2%) Rodgers had at least one hit, and in 35 of those contests (25.7%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a long ball in 11 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 8.1%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Rodgers drove in a run in 26.5% of his games last season (36 of 136), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those contests (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- He came around to score 56 times in 136 games (41.2%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.313
|AVG
|.218
|.377
|OBP
|.271
|.498
|SLG
|.317
|29
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|3
|46
|RBI
|17
|60/28
|K/BB
|41/18
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- The Padres will send Musgrove (10-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 10-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.05, with 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .247 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.