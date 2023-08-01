Bookmakers have listed player props for Juan Soto, Ryan McMahon and others when the San Diego Padres visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 23 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs, 45 walks and 52 RBI (98 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .260/.339/.472 slash line so far this season.

McMahon has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has recorded 86 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .240/.324/.369 slash line so far this season.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 24 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Soto Stats

Soto has 100 hits with 25 doubles, 20 home runs, 98 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.424/.505 on the season.

Soto hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .533 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 31 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 26 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0

