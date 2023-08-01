On Tuesday, Nolan Jones (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .273 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks.

In 61.2% of his 49 games this season, Jones has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (18.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has driven home a run in 14 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 19 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 25 .269 AVG .276 .337 OBP .364 .487 SLG .483 7 XBH 10 5 HR 4 11 RBI 11 25/8 K/BB 37/11 5 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings