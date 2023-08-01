Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Nolan Jones (batting .212 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .273 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 61.2% of his 49 games this season, Jones has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (18.4%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has driven home a run in 14 games this season (28.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 19 of 49 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|.269
|AVG
|.276
|.337
|OBP
|.364
|.487
|SLG
|.483
|7
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|11
|25/8
|K/BB
|37/11
|5
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.71 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
