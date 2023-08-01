On Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the Indiana Fever (6-19) bring a four-game skid into a home contest versus the Phoenix Mercury (6-18), who have dropped three straight. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPN3 and AZFamily).

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Fever matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Fever Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Mercury vs. Fever Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fever Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Fever (-6) 159.5 -265 +215 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Fever (-5.5) 159.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Fever (-6.5) 159.5 -260 +190 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Fever (-5.5) 160.5 -280 +210 Bet on this game with Tipico

Mercury vs. Fever Betting Trends

  • The Fever have covered 13 times in 24 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Mercury have compiled a 7-16-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 5.5 points or more this year (in 10 opportunities).
  • The Fever and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 24 times this season.
  • A total of 10 Mercury games this season have hit the over.

