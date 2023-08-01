The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .220 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks.

Montero enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .316 with one homer.

In 45.9% of his games this season (17 of 37), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (18.9%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 37 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (8.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year (32.4%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (10.8%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 11 of 37 games (29.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .309 AVG .143 .333 OBP .169 .400 SLG .333 5 XBH 5 0 HR 3 7 RBI 9 18/3 K/BB 31/1 0 SB 0

