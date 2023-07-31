Rockies vs. Padres Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 31
The San Diego Padres (52-54) and Colorado Rockies (41-64) clash on Monday at 8:40 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Coors Field.
The Padres will give the nod to Seth Lugo (4-5) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (8-8).
Rockies vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 5.83 ERA)
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Austin Gomber
- Gomber (8-8 with a 5.83 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up a 5.83 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
- Gomber heads into the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gomber is looking for his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per start.
- He has had two appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Austin Gomber vs. Padres
- He will face off against a Padres squad that is batting .237 as a unit (22nd in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .410 (15th in the league) with 134 total home runs (10th in MLB action).
- In 10 innings over two appearances against the Padres this season, Gomber has a 9 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP while his opponents are batting .333.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Seth Lugo
- The Padres will hand the ball to Lugo (4-5) for his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- The 33-year-old has pitched to a 3.62 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across 15 games.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Lugo has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made 15 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Seth Lugo vs. Rockies
- The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .253 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 17th in the league (.405) and 105 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Rockies to go 4-for-25 with a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season.
