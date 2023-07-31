How to Watch the Rockies vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 31
Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres will try to defeat Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit 105 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .405 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 457 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
- The Rockies rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.48 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.514 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Austin Gomber (8-8) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 22nd start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.
- Gomber has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/25/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-5
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Trevor Williams
|7/26/2023
|Nationals
|L 5-4
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Jake Irvin
|7/28/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-5
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|JP Sears
|7/29/2023
|Athletics
|L 11-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Paul Blackburn
|7/30/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Luis Medina
|7/31/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Seth Lugo
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Seth Lugo
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Joe Musgrove
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jack Flaherty
