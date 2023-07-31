After batting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .273 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (59 of 91), with multiple hits 24 times (26.4%).

He has homered in 10 games this season (11.0%), homering in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Diaz has had an RBI in 29 games this year (31.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.4%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .297 AVG .248 .343 OBP .316 .494 SLG .354 17 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 18 31/13 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings