Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero (.265 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Elehuris Montero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .209 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (16 of 36), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this season (30.6%), Montero has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had more than one.
- In 11 games this season (30.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.288
|AVG
|.143
|.304
|OBP
|.169
|.365
|SLG
|.333
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|31/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (4-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.62 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.