The Denver Broncos at the moment have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +500

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.

Broncos games went over the point total six out of 17 times last season.

Denver put up 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in ), and it gave up 320 yards per game (seventh) on the other side of the ball.

The Broncos were 4-4 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.

When the underdog, Denver picked up only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.

The Broncos were 3-9 in the AFC, including 1-5 in the AFC West.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson threw for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

On the ground, Wilson scored three touchdowns and picked up 277 yards.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

On the ground for the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine scored two touchdowns a season ago and picked up 394 yards (24.6 per game).

Courtland Sutton had 64 catches for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

In 13 games last year, Josey Jewell compiled 2.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 128 tackles, and two interceptions.

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders - +8000 2 September 17 Commanders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +2000 4 October 1 @ Bears - +6600 5 October 8 Jets - +1600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +4000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2000 16 December 24 Patriots - +6600 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +8000

