The Colorado Rockies and Ryan McMahon, who went 1-for-3 with a double last time in action, take on Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.337), slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (94) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 58th and he is 50th in slugging.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 64.3% of his 98 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.5% of them.

He has gone deep in 15 games this season (15.3%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

McMahon has driven in a run in 31 games this year (31.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 45.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 50 .257 AVG .253 .337 OBP .336 .464 SLG .453 21 XBH 19 8 HR 8 28 RBI 20 67/21 K/BB 61/24 2 SB 3

