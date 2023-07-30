The Phoenix Mercury's (6-17) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Sunday, July 30 matchup with the Chicago Sky (9-15) at Wintrust Arena. The game tips at 4:00 PM ET.

The Mercury's last game was a 78-65 loss to the Dream on Tuesday.

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diana Taurasi Out Quadricep 14.8 3.3 5.3 Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily

ESPN3 and AZFamily Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Mercury Player Leaders

Brittney Griner is posting team highs in points (18.2 per game) and assists (2). And she is contributing 6.7 rebounds, making 57.5% of her shots from the field (second in WNBA).

Sug Sutton is No. 1 on the Mercury in assists (4.8 per game), and puts up 8.4 points and 2.6 rebounds. She also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Mercury receive 9.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Michaela Onyenwere.

The Mercury receive 9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Moriah Jefferson.

Mercury vs. Sky Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -7.5 156.5

