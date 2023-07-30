Mercury vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Phoenix Mercury (6-17) will visit the Chicago Sky (9-15) after dropping eight consecutive road games. The matchup starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Mercury vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Mercury vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-7)
|156
|-280
|+235
|BetMGM
|Sky (-7.5)
|156.5
|-275
|+230
|PointsBet
|Sky (-6.5)
|156.5
|-300
|+220
|Tipico
|Sky (-7.5)
|157.5
|-310
|+230
Mercury vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sky have covered 11 times in 23 games with a spread this season.
- The Mercury have compiled a 7-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Phoenix has covered the spread twice this season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- In the Sky's 23 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
- In the Mercury's 22 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
