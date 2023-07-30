The Phoenix Mercury (6-17) will visit the Chicago Sky (9-15) after dropping eight consecutive road games. The matchup starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Mercury vs. Sky matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Mercury vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Mercury vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Mercury Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-7) 156 -280 +235
BetMGM Sky (-7.5) 156.5 -275 +230
PointsBet Sky (-6.5) 156.5 -300 +220
Tipico Sky (-7.5) 157.5 -310 +230

Mercury vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky have covered 11 times in 23 games with a spread this season.
  • The Mercury have compiled a 7-15-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Phoenix has covered the spread twice this season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
  • In the Sky's 23 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.
  • In the Mercury's 22 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.

