Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:26 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to Luis Medina) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .272 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 43 of 70 games this season (61.4%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (17.1%).
- He has homered in one of 70 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Castro has driven home a run in 17 games this season (24.3%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 19 games this season (27.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.287
|AVG
|.257
|.291
|OBP
|.288
|.343
|SLG
|.343
|6
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|11
|28/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.83).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina (3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
