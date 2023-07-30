Sunday, Robert Austin Wynns and the Colorado Rockies take on the Oakland Athletics and Luis Medina, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 26 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-3.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is hitting .215 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Wynns has gotten a hit in 14 of 25 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in just one game this season.
  • In five games this season (20.0%), Wynns has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 13
.167 AVG .194
.167 OBP .250
.333 SLG .306
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 4
4/0 K/BB 13/3
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.83).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (148 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Medina gets the start for the Athletics, his 11th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 5.50 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.50, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.