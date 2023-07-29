The 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities from July 27-30 will feature Sahith Theegala in the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 7,431-yard course, with a purse of $7,800,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Theegala at the 3M Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Theegala has shot below par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five events, Theegala has had an average finish of 39th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Theegala has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 30 -5 280 0 24 4 7 $5.9M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Theegala fell short of the cut line in each of his last two trips to this event.

TPC Twin Cities measures 7,431 yards for this tournament, 414 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Golfers at TPC Twin Cities have averaged a score of -8 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Theegala has played i the last year (7,344 yards) is 87 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,431).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 41st percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.32 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at The Open Championship, which landed him in the 19th percentile among all competitors.

Theegala shot better than 75% of the field at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Theegala did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Theegala had one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.3).

Theegala recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 3.4 on the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last outing, Theegala's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.1).

Theegala ended The Open Championship with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the tournament average, 3.4.

The field at The Open Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Theegala finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

