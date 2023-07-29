You can find player prop bet odds for Ryan McMahon, Tony Kemp and other players on the Colorado Rockies and Oakland Athletics ahead of their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 93 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 48 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a .254/.337/.456 slash line on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Nationals Jul. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Nationals Jul. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has 85 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 40 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .243/.326/.374 so far this season.

Profar enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, three walks and two RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 2 3 0 at Nationals Jul. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Jul. 24 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Tony Kemp Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Kemp Stats

Kemp has 10 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 28 walks and 20 RBI (57 total hits). He has swiped 12 bases.

He's slashing .216/.302/.311 on the year.

Kemp Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 28 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Giants Jul. 26 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 1 at Giants Jul. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has recorded 69 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .244/.336/.466 so far this year.

Rooker has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Giants Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Jul. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

