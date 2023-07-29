Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies face Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics at Coors Field on Saturday. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in baseball with 104 total home runs.

Colorado's .405 slugging percentage is 17th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Colorado has the No. 20 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (452 total runs).

The Rockies are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Rockies strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 23rd in baseball.

Colorado's pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Colorado has a 5.49 team ERA that ranks 29th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rockies average MLB's second-highest WHIP (1.512).

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen will start for the Rockies, his first this season.

It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 29-year-old right-hander.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Marlins L 3-2 Away Ty Blach Jesús Luzardo 7/24/2023 Nationals W 10-6 Away Jake Bird Patrick Corbin 7/25/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Away Austin Gomber Trevor Williams 7/26/2023 Nationals L 5-4 Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics - Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics - Home Chase Anderson Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Blake Snell 8/1/2023 Padres - Home - Seth Lugo 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Chase Anderson Joe Musgrove 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - -

