Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nolan Jones (hitting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Athletics.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has eight doubles, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .274.
- Jones has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (19.1%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Jones has picked up an RBI in 29.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 19 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|25
|.271
|AVG
|.276
|.346
|OBP
|.364
|.514
|SLG
|.483
|7
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|11
|23/8
|K/BB
|37/11
|4
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.85).
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.06 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .297 to opposing hitters.
