Kevin Streelman is in fifth place, with a score of -12, after the third round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Kevin Streelman Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Streelman has shot better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 14 rounds, Streelman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Streelman has had an average finish of 50th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

Streelman hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 50th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 43 -3 282 0 16 0 1 $792,244

3M Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards, 414 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

The average course Streelman has played in the past year has been 153 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Streelman's Last Time Out

Streelman was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Barbasol Championship, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Barbasol Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 69th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Barbasol Championship, Streelman shot better than 46% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Streelman did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

On the eight par-3s at the Barbasol Championship, Streelman had three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Streelman's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Barbasol Championship were less than the tournament average (5.2).

At that most recent outing, Streelman's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.9).

Streelman finished the Barbasol Championship with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, less than the field average, 6.2.

The field at the Barbasol Championship averaged 0.9 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Streelman finished without one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Streelman's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

