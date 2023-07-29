Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Athletics - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 8:35 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has an OPS of .718, fueled by an OBP of .293 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.
- Tovar has picked up a hit in 69 of 96 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (35.4%), with more than one RBI in 10 of those contests (10.4%).
- He has scored in 40 of 96 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|47
|.292
|AVG
|.232
|.326
|OBP
|.259
|.472
|SLG
|.379
|19
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|20
|44/6
|K/BB
|58/7
|2
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.85).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his 10th of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.06, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .297 against him.
