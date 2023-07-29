Charley Hull will be among those playing the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 27-30.

Charley Hull Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Hull has shot better than par eight times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Hull has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Hull has finished in the top five in one of her past five tournaments.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

Hull has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 14 -8 272 1 12 4 5 $1.7M

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, which is longer than the 6,527-yard length for this tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Evian Resort Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly lower at -6 per tournament.

The average course Hull has played in the past year (6,559 yards) is 32 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,527).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Hull's Last Time Out

Hull was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 98th percentile on par 4s at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 4.00 strokes on those 40 holes.

Hull shot better than 97% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 5.02.

Hull fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Hull recorded three bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Hull recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 3.0 on the 40 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that most recent outing, Hull's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Hull finished the U.S. Women’s Open bettering the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.8) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Hull outperformed the field's average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

