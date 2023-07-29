The 3M Open is entering the final round, and Billy Horschel is currently in fifth with a score of -12.

Looking to place a wager on Billy Horschel at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Billy Horschel Insights

Horschel has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has registered a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Horschel has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Horschel has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Horschel has finished in the top 10 once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 33 -4 275 0 14 1 2 $1.5M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Horschel finished fifth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 412 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Horschel has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,306 yards, 125 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

Horschel's Last Time Out

Horschel was in the 67th percentile on par 3s at The Open Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was poor, putting him in the 31st percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at The Open Championship, Horschel shot better than just 21% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Horschel recorded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at The Open Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at The Open Championship, Horschel recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.3).

Horschel did not card a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at The Open Championship. The field average was 3.4.

In that last tournament, Horschel had a bogey or worse on six of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Horschel finished The Open Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with one on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at The Open Championship, Horschel outperformed the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Horschel's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.