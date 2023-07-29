Robert Austin Wynns -- hitting .273 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns is hitting .215 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 14 of 25 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Wynns has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 13 .286 AVG .194 .348 OBP .250 .333 SLG .306 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 1 RBI 4 6/2 K/BB 13/3 1 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings