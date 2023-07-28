Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Athletics on July 28, 2023
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon and Brent Rooker are among the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Oakland Athletics play at Coors Field on Friday (at 8:40 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has collected 93 hits with 20 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .257/.338/.461 on the year.
- McMahon hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 83 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 39 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .239/.320/.369 so far this year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 24
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Marlins
|Jul. 21
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI (67 total hits). He has stolen two bases.
- He has a .239/.331/.464 slash line on the year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 19
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 18
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jul. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jul. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Tony Kemp Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Kemp Stats
- Tony Kemp has 55 hits with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .212/.300/.301 on the season.
Kemp Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|Jul. 26
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Giants
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
