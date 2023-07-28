Men's Mifel Open Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 1:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The eight matches today in the Mifel Open qualifying qualification round 1 include No. 249-ranked Abedallah Shelbayh squaring off against No. 334 Nick Chappell.
Mifel Open Info
- Tournament: Mifel Open
- Round: Qualifying round
- Date: July 29
- TV Channel:
- Venue: Cabo Sports Complex
- Location: Los Cabos, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Who will win the Mifel Open?
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Keegan Smith vs. Patrick Kypson
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes vs. Eduardo Ribeiro
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Kaichi Uchida vs. Gonzalo Lama
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|9:00 PM ET
|-
|-
|Beibit Zhukayev vs. Luca Lemaitre
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:20 PM ET
|-
|-
|Jorge Brian Panta Herreros vs. Skander Mansouri
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:20 PM ET
|-
|-
|Abedallah Shelbayh vs. Nick Chappell
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|10:20 PM ET
|-
|-
|Alexander Cozbinov vs. Jason Jung
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:40 PM ET
|-
|-
|Renzo Olivo vs. Omni Kumar
|Qualifying Qualification Round 1
|11:40 PM ET
|-
|-
