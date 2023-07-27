The MLB lineup today is sure to please. The outings include the Chicago Cubs playing the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

In terms of live coverage, we have what you need to know regarding today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.

Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Detroit Tigers (46-55) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (52-49)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 56 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 56 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.299 AVG, 36 HR, 77 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -146 +124 8

The Detroit Tigers (46-55) play host to the Los Angeles Angels (52-49)

The Angels will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Thursday at 4:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 56 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 15 HR, 56 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.299 AVG, 36 HR, 77 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

LAA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -118 -101 8.5

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

The New York Mets (47-54) host the Washington Nationals (43-59)

The Nationals will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.230 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.230 AVG, 19 HR, 62 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 54 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -200 +169 9

The St. Louis Cardinals (46-57) play host to the Chicago Cubs (50-51)

The Cubs will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Thursday at 7:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.287 AVG, 22 HR, 77 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.282 AVG, 7 HR, 57 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

STL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -110 -110 9

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Chicago White Sox (41-62) face the Cleveland Guardians (51-51)

The Guardians will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 28 HR, 58 RBI)

Luis Robert (.269 AVG, 28 HR, 58 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.289 AVG, 16 HR, 60 RBI)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

CHW Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -115 -104 8.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.