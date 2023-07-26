Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk and his .722 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Nationals.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is batting .313 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 17 walks.
- Grichuk enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .429 with one homer.
- Grichuk has gotten a hit in 45 of 60 games this season (75.0%), including 22 multi-hit games (36.7%).
- In 10.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Grichuk has had an RBI in 21 games this season (35.0%), including four multi-RBI outings (6.7%).
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (30 of 60), with two or more runs eight times (13.3%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|31
|.337
|AVG
|.292
|.395
|OBP
|.348
|.519
|SLG
|.450
|14
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|16
|26/7
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 142 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Irvin makes the start for the Nationals, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.00, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
