Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Jones -- with an on-base percentage of .222 in his past 10 games, 129 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, on July 26 at 12:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has eight doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks while hitting .275.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 28 of 45 games this year (62.2%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (24.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 45), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Jones has driven in a run in 14 games this season (31.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (15.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (40.0%), including three multi-run games (6.7%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|24
|.261
|AVG
|.286
|.329
|OBP
|.368
|.507
|SLG
|.500
|7
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|11
|23/7
|K/BB
|37/10
|4
|SB
|2
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Irvin (3-5) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 68 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
