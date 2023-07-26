Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Nationals - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday at 12:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Nationals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Nationals Player Props
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .239 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 39 walks.
- In 63.6% of his 88 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 6.8% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Profar has had at least one RBI in 26.1% of his games this season (23 of 88), with more than one RBI nine times (10.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|43
|.275
|AVG
|.205
|.357
|OBP
|.283
|.433
|SLG
|.307
|19
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|15
|28/20
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals allow the third-most home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.4 per game).
- Irvin (3-5) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.00 ERA in 68 1/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .261 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.